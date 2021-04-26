Waterloo man arrested in dog starvation death

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly left a dog to starve to death in a crate.

Police arrested 28-year-old Wynston Trevon Bailey on Saturday for one count of animal neglect causing death.

According to court records, Animal Control was called to his home at 137 Polk St. on Friday and found a Husky/pit bull mix deceased in a wire crate in the garage.

Bailey told Animal Control officials he had been feeding the dog table scraps because he ran out of money for dog food, records state. He said he then bought dog food, but the dog wouldn’t eat it and died.

Animal control officials found the dog was emaciated with sunken eyes, a sign of dehydration, curled up on a dirty blanket. The dog had burns on its stomach from having to stay on its urine-soaked blanket for an extended period of time, court records state.

The dog weighed 23 pounds.

Officials found that the dog had been eating his blanket. Parts of the blanket were found in his stomach and in feces in the crate, records state.

Cedar Bend Humane Society workers conducted a necropsy that indicted the dog died of malnutrition and starvation.

