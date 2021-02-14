Waterloo man arrested for trespassing, possession of ammunition

WATERLOO – A man was arrested Saturday evening for refusing to leave a Kwik Star convenience store.
Dana Scott, 44, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia, harassment of a public official, all simple misdemeanors, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, a felony.
Scott was reportedly entering employee-only areas at the Kwik Star at 1214 Franklin St. around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Waterloo police officers on the scene say he refused to leave or give any identification.
Reports state Scott was “speaking erratically and talking to people that were not there.” Scott admitted to the officers that he had taken a lighter and returned the lighter to the staff, noting he lived in the store, according to police records.
Scott was eventually taken into custody for refusing to leave the store. While searching Scott, officers found a needle containing an unknown substance and a single .22 bullet in his pocket.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Black Hawk County Jail, where he was identified after the fingerprinting process and officers found another single .22 bullet in his mouth.
Scott is barred from possessing ammunition or firearms. He was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in Dubuque in 1998, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse with a minor female between the ages of 14-17 in Dubuque in 2000 and placed on the sex offender registry.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and theft in 2002, possession of a controlled substance in 2011, domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury in 2014 and second-offense domestic abuse and violation of a no-contact order in 2016 in Black Hawk County.