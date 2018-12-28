WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old child.
Andres Aguilar Macias, 56, of 1119 West Third St., was arrested Dec. 27 at home and charged with lascivious acts with a child, a felony.
Waterloo Police say they received a report Dec. 20 that Macias had fondled the genitals of an 11-year-old. The name, gender of the child or location of the incident has not been released to protect the victim.
Macias remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.