WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested for second-degree burglary Friday night after forcing entry into the home of his ex-girlfriend.
Clyde Johnson, 48, of 407 Beech St., was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail and charged with the felony after he reportedly broke into theresidence at 1019 1/2 South St.
Waterloo police reports show the occupant of the home said her dead bolt and door knob were both locked. Johnson allegedly kicked the door in, walked into the kitchen, took an item and left the residence. The report said the woman did not know what Johnson took from the home.
Police were called to the South Street home at 7:12 p.m. Friday evening for a report of disorderly conduct. Johnson then left the residence and allegedly returned shortly after and entered the home.
You have free articles remaining.
Another call was made from the home at 8:39 p.m. for a disorderly conduct, when Johnson was arrested.
Mugshots of 2019
Mugshots of 2019
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2019 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for January 2019 for arrests. This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a …
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for February 2019 for arrests. This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a…
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for March 2019 for arrests. This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a co…
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for April 2019 for arrests. This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a co…
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for May 2019 for arrests. This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conv…
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for June 2019 for arrests and recent trials. This is not a complete list. An arrest does not im…
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for July 2019 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for August 2019 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for September 2019 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for October 2019 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for November 2019 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for December 2019 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.