{{featured_button_text}}
Clyde Johnson

Clyde Johnson

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested for second-degree burglary Friday night after forcing entry into the home of his ex-girlfriend.

Clyde Johnson, 48, of 407 Beech St., was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail and charged with the felony after he reportedly broke into theresidence at 1019 1/2 South St.

Waterloo police reports show the occupant of the home said her dead bolt and door knob were both locked. Johnson allegedly kicked the door in, walked into the kitchen, took an item and left the residence. The report said the woman did not know what Johnson took from the home.

Police were called to the South Street home at 7:12 p.m. Friday evening for a report of disorderly conduct. Johnson then left the residence and allegedly returned shortly after and entered the home.

Another call was made from the home at 8:39 p.m. for a disorderly conduct, when Johnson was arrested.

Mugshots of 2019

Mugshots of 2019

Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2019 for arrests and recent trial updates.

This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments