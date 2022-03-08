Waterloo LMC 'Thirsty Thursday' group eclipses 100-mark for gatherings since pandemic's beginnings

WATERLOO – At the height of the pandemic, the lack of social interaction was one of the harshest challenges.

However, people didn’t necessarily need a luxury cruise or trip to Disney World to overcome it. They got creative and found simple ways to stay connected and positive with their friends and family.

Eight residents of the 55+ community Landmark Commons have found solace in setting up chairs and tables in the hallway outside their apartments to enjoy snacks, conversation and their choice of evening beverages in a low-stress environment, away from the depressing realities of everyday life in a pandemic.

The hall mates, known in local circles as the “Thirsty Thursday” group, celebrated their 101st meet-up last week.

They convened for the first time in April 2020, when tape was on the ground to mark six feet of distance between them.

Despite the pandemic, hopefully, becoming a distant memory, it’s a group that has continued its tradition of congregating to enjoy good laughs and entertaining stories not far from where they sleep.

The time slot from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday is sacred to them. It’s off limits for anything else, so don’t try to call them or set up another appointment that takes them away from the comforts of their second floor hallway.

“We had been neighbors,” said Joe Brandt. “But after meeting all this time, we’ve become close friends.”

Each session brings new revelations. Often you’ll hear someone say, “That’s something I didn’t know.”

“We’ve got a lot of history among us,” said Linda Ludwig, “Whether it be where you grew up or where you lived, we find things to talk about like our children or grandchildren.”

The spark for the weekly meet-ups came from a television news segment on ways people have gone about surviving the challenges of the pandemic.

“We could do this” was the feeling amongst the instigators. Better put: They chose to do something, rather than “rot away in their reclining chairs.”

“It is how we keep our sanity,” said Sharron Haskin. “You can share whatever you want to here.”

They’ve become the talk of the building, and in some cases people become somewhat jealous they don’t live in that sector of the senior community.

“That’s because the fun is right here,” Sheryl Brandt explained. Not all groups would “click” like they do, Ginny Svoboda pointed out. “But we all came from different places, and we’ve found we have a lot in common.”

One of the apartments sits empty on their floor, meaning whoever moves in may find they’ve hit the jackpot.

As the days have gone by, the group has gathered various mementos to commemorate their time spent together, none more special than glasses engraved with the words “LMC Thirsty Thursday.”

Sometimes, now that they can spend more time outside Landmark Commons, they’ll find themselves breaking away from their home and going out to somewhere special like a steakhouse to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

“Like any group of people, we’ll complain about this and we’ll complain about that, but at the end of the day, we’re just happy to still be here and to be having a good time,” Joe Brandt said.

