Waterloo Lions to host Used Book Sale Saturday and Sunday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Lions Club will have its Used Book Sale Saturday and Sunday, as a part of the World's Largest Flea Market & Garage Sale. The event is in Estel Hall on the National Cattle Congress grounds.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. With a semi-trailer full of books, buyers can bring their own cloth bag and fill it with books for $20.

Proceeds from the book sale will go to Lions' causes, in particular making eyeglasses or hearing aids available to local residents in need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0