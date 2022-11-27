Waterloo Lights the Night offers a festive start to the holiday

WATERLOO – Parents are right about some things.

Ten-year-old Henry Gibson of Waverly discovered that Saturday night while at Waterloo Lights the Night, the latest holiday event held downtown.

“It was their idea,” he said, talking about his parents being the reason he was out enjoying the festivities at Anton's Garden at the corner of Fourth and Sycamore streets.

One reason was the great food. Another was the chance to design his own snow ornament -- or what he called a “snornament.” The experience was topped off by a free cup of hot chocolate and a sugar cookie.

“It’s good for the community … and we’re celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ,” he said.

His brother, George, 6, chimed in that the event is great fun because of “the big tree.”

The stately evergreen was the focus as fun commenced at 6 p.m. when the tree was officially lit by Robert and James, the grandchildren of Jim Walsh of JSA Development and former city attorney. A lengthy fireworks show followed, watched by a couple of thousand people, organizers said.

It was just the beginning for a holiday kickoff event filled with lots of old-fashion fun for children and adults of all ages. It also marked the beginning of Main Street Waterloo’s annual Winter Wonderloo.

A dance party was led by “Xray DJ,” otherwise known as Charlies Xavier Julion, and the Waterloo West High Wahawk Dance Team, with the help of various mascots including from Lost Island Theme Park and Lincoln Savings Bank.

Llamas from Rector Farms brought Waterloo friends Alison Clark and Chelley Pratt to the party.

“We came for the llamas and fun,” said Pratt. They also danced in the streets with their family, admittedly sometimes in an embarrassing fashion, to hits like Mariah Carey’s "All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and the classic carol “Twelve Days of Christmas” – all while making a TikTok video.

“You see and meet people you wouldn’t see otherwise,” Pratt said. “That’s what community is all about. It breaks us out of our homes and puts us in that holiday vibe.”

Bridget Saffold of Waterloo came with her grandchildren and noted the event was “a way to bring something positive” to Waterloo and “give people something to do.”

Meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus in their sleigh was a “high point” for the kids despite the long line, and getting free hot chocolate “never hurts” as a bonus. But her grandchildren said the tree was their favorite part of the evening.

“The tree lit up the sky,” said 9-year-old Duquin Fleming

“The lights are pretty,” added 8-year-old Kailah Fleming.

Sisters Bobbie Lee and Cassie Bargman came together to Lights the Night because they wanted to see “what it was all about." They walked away with cheeseburgers from the Hungry Charlie's food truck and photos of the glowing lights and grand Christmas tree.

“It wasn’t too freezing,” said Lee, “and these types of events are always fun, and without them Waterloo wouldn’t have much to do otherwise.”

Other businesses, like Rodney’s Kitchen and Ari'z Martini Lounge, also were on hand to offer what they do best.

Additionally, children had the chance to partake in various arts and games. There were plenty of photo opportunities for families. A wintery themed gateway and a snowman face cutout were among them.

“Tonight was like being in a Hallmark movie,” said Jim Gerrans of Waterloo.