Waterloo Lights the Night new event to kick off Christmas season

WATERLOO — They painted downtown purple for a Prince-themed RAGBRAI celebration. Now, Experience Waterloo wants to paint it red and green.

Following the success of its first big event bringing the cross-state bicycle ride to town, the tourism arm of Waterloo is now planning a Christmas-flavored community block party, Waterloo Lights the Night, to kick off Main Street Waterloo’s Winter Wonder’Loo shopping season.

“In talking with Main Street, it made some sense to maintain the muscle that we flexed with RAGBRAI,” said Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo’s executive director. “We realized we could be of assistance not just in helping promote but also producing events.”

Waterloo Lights the Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Anton’s Garden, at the corner of Sycamore and East Fourth streets. The event will begin with the annual tree lighting followed by fireworks, and include a visit from Santa Claus in the park gazebo as well as crafts and games for kids.

Retailers will be encouraged to stay open longer on that Small Business Saturday to get in on the festivities.

“Our goal is to just help launch what is an important time for commerce, for support of small businesses,” Hall said.

In many ways it will be similar to Cedar Falls’ popular annual shopping kickoff, Holiday Hoopla. But there will also be a few unique offerings at Waterloo Lights the Night, including a DJ elf spinning tunes, hot chocolate and food vendors, a toy drive, special Christmas cocktails at nearby Ari’z, and a “llama Christmas Village” with real llamas provided by Rector Farms that can be fed and petted inside Wiggly Field dog park.

“You can sign me up just for the llamas — I’m already sold on that,” Hall said. “It’s just a good couple hours of cheer, and really kicks off the holiday season.”

Winter Wonder’Loo, under Main Street, will transition to a “series of different promotions and events throughout the holiday season,” according to Hall.

In a year when the world struggled to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it, and the Cedar Valley seemed split by the mayoral and council elections, Hall said events like Waterloo Lights the Night help “strengthen community pride.”

“This is the time of year we can all just agree to focus on the stuff that brings us together,” Hall said. “If we can be a part of healing some of that, great.”

