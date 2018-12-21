Try 1 month for 99¢
062614tsr-waterloo-library-01
The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Monday and Tuesday, for the holiday.

The library will reopen at regular hours Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 9 a.m.

