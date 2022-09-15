 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo library offering dementia caregiver kits

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is providing Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related disease caregiver kits for check out.

The library staff developed six kits after attending a Dementia Friendly Iowa training, which showed ways people and places can be more welcoming to people living with dementia.

Each themed kit contains books, DVDs or CDs, musical or rhythmic instruments, games and activities and tactile engagement elements. There are kits appropriate for people with early, middle and late stages of dementia.

“In today’s day and age, most lives are impacted by or connected to someone with dementia or a caregiver,” David Eckert, the library’s director, said in a press release. “One struggle with dementia can be for friends and family members to figure out how to continue having meaningful interactions with a loved one who is experiencing dementia, so we designed these kits with caregivers in mind.”

The library staff worked closely with Megan Zimmerman, the Dementia Friendly State coordinator with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

Library card holders may check out one kit at a time for a three-week period.

