Waterloo library offering dementia caregiver kits

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is providing Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related disease caregiver kits for check out.
The library staff developed six kits after attending a Dementia Friendly Iowa training, which showed ways people and places can be more welcoming to people living with dementia.
Each themed kit contains books, DVDs or CDs, musical or rhythmic instruments, games and activities and tactile engagement elements. There are kits appropriate for people with early, middle and late stages of dementia.
People who increase the amount of alcohol they drink also have an increased risk of cancer, according to a new study.
“In today’s day and age, most lives are impacted by or connected to someone with dementia or a caregiver,” David Eckert, the library’s director, said in a press release. “One struggle with dementia can be for friends and family members to figure out how to continue having meaningful interactions with a loved one who is experiencing dementia, so we designed these kits with caregivers in mind.”
The library staff worked closely with Megan Zimmerman, the Dementia Friendly State coordinator with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.
Library card holders may check out one kit at a time for a three-week period.
Photos: Iowa State defeats Iowa for first Cy-Hawk title since 2014
Iowa vs. Iowa State 1
Iowa State players carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 2
Iowa State's Joey Petersen calls over his teammates to help hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after the Cyclones' victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 3
Iowa State players carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 4
Iowa State fans celebrate with linebacker Will McLaughlin after the Cyclones' victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 5
Iowa fans watch as the clock winds down on the Hawkeyes' 10-7 loss against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 6
A young Iowa fan hangs over the ledge after Iowa State takes the lead against the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 7
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta is tackled at the legs by Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 8
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell motions down field hoping for a call to go the Cyclones way against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 9
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is caught in a dogpile against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 10
An Iowa fan attempts to put on a poncho as the rain begins to fall in the fourth quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 11
The crowd at Kinnick Stadium gives the customary wave to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital after the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 12
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz claps as Kaleb Johnson makes a play against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 13
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock has the ball stripped from his hands as he leaps into the end zone against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 14
Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp falls on a loose ball in the end zone to recover the ball after it was stripped from Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 15
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel is tackled by Iowa's Kaleb Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 16
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson leaps to make a catch against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 17
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson motions for first down against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 18
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras makes a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 19
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers makes a throw against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 20
Iowa State players celebrate with linebacker Colby Reeder after he made an interception and returned the ball for yardage against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 21
The Iowa crowd cheers before kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 22
The Iowa crowd cheers before kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 23
Iowa running back Leshon Williams dives into the end zone to score in the Hawkeyes' first drive against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 24
Iowa players enter the field hand in hand prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 25
The crowd at Kinnick Stadium stands for the National Anthem on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 26
The Iowa Marching Band plays the National Anthem prior to the Hawkeyes' matchup against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 27
Iowa's Reggie Bracy runs the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 28
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson runs the ball as Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte gives chase on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 29
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson runs the ball as Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte gets a hold on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 30
Iowa defensive back Reggie Bracy is held at the line as he rushes Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 31
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV is unable to reach a high pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 32
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is just short of a catch against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 33
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras shouts the count prior to the snap against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 34
Children and staff wave to Kinnick Stadium during the Kinnick wave after the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 35
Iowa huddles before a play against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 36
Iowa State kicker Jace Gilbert's field goal kick is good to get the Cyclones on the board against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 37
Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder runs the ball after making an interception against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 38
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey wraps around Iowa States' Colby Reeder after making an interception on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 39
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 40
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 41
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 42
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 43
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 44
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras makes a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 45
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers hands off to running back Jirehl Brock against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 46
A pass goes off the hands of Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 47
A pass is deflected over the head of Iowa State wide receiver Dimitri Stanley against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 48
Iowa's John Waggoner rushes Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 49
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers runs on the quarterback keeper against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 50
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is tackled by Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 51
The crowd at Kinnick Stadium starts to put on ponchos as the rain begins to fall in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 52
The crowd at Kinnick Stadium starts to put on ponchos as the rain begins to fall in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.