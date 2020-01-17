Waterloo library established endowment with Waterloo Community Foundation

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation and the Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees announce the establishment of a permanent endowment fund that will provide long-term financial support to the library.
The fund’s purpose will provide general operations support for the betterment of the Waterloo Public Library and fulfill its mission to “provide free access to education, information and recreation in a welcoming environment.”
The fund received an initial gift of $50,000 from the Friends of the Waterloo Public Library.
The five-member Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees are community volunteers appointed by the Waterloo City Council as the policy making body governing the Waterloo Public Library.
Individuals interested in supporting the Waterloo Public Library Endowment can send tax deductible donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar Street, Suite 320, Waterloo, IA 50701, or on-line by clicking the “Donate” button at www.wloocommunityfoundation.org. They may also donate by visiting www.waterloopubliclibrary.org/donate.
The Waterloo Community Foundation acknowledges that endowments help secure the long-term financial future of area non-profits. Contact the Foundation’s office at (319) 883-6022 to learn how your non-profit can benefit from an endowment fund.
2019 memorable stories from Melody Parker
Courier Reporter Melody Parker's most memorable stories of 2019
Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top five favorite stories for 2019. So, I settled on ones that are closest to my heart — memorable interviews, wonderful people and great stories to write.
What’s not to love about an artist who has a passion for dogs and a desire to paint them? The Decorah-based Jennifer Fisher Jones paints large…
I fell in love with Audrey and Leo Kress of rural Rowley. They are a sweet, memorable couple who have been married 73 years and spent a lifeti…
Len Froyen is a kind man with a warrior’s heart. At 84, deep, abiding faith and belief in the power of gratitude makes a meaningful impact on …
There’s no age limit on making great music. Musicians must be at least 50 to join New Horizons Band, and I had the chance to sit through an en…
What most impressed me about the Naz Builders, beyond their obvious skills as carpenters and contractors, was their willingness to offer a hel…
Melody Parker is the Courier's special sections editor, and has covered the Cedar Valley for 33 years.