Waterloo library established endowment with Waterloo Community Foundation

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation and the Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees announce the establishment of a permanent endowment fund that will provide long-term financial support to the library.

The fund’s purpose will provide general operations support for the betterment of the Waterloo Public Library and fulfill its mission to “provide free access to education, information and recreation in a welcoming environment.”

The fund received an initial gift of $50,000 from the Friends of the Waterloo Public Library.

The five-member Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees are community volunteers appointed by the Waterloo City Council as the policy making body governing the Waterloo Public Library.

Individuals interested in supporting the Waterloo Public Library Endowment can send tax deductible donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar Street, Suite 320, Waterloo, IA 50701, or on-line by clicking the “Donate” button at www.wloocommunityfoundation.org. They may also donate by visiting www.waterloopubliclibrary.org/donate.