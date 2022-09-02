Waterloo library announces upcoming events

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events:
Tuesday 10-11:30 a.m. – The first session of a six-week memoir writing class for adults will be held in Meeting Room AB. It will be led by Iowa author and freelance writer Jacquie McTaggart, who teaches that everyone is capable of writing a memoir. She will walk participants through the process step-by-step. The class will meet at the same time and location on Tuesdays over the following five weeks.
Tuesday 5-7 p.m. – Virtual Writing Club, designed for adults who are aspiring writers. The club will provide a safe and constructive place to receive feedback on participants’ work. Every first and third Tuesday beginning in September, registered club members will submit writing pieces to be distributed to the group for discussion. This is not a genre-specific writing club, all genres are welcome. Registration is required and limited to 15 participants. To register, email to sthill@waterloopubliclibrary.org. More details to follow upon registration.
Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. – Windows 10/11 basics for adults. Bring your Windows questions to this Q&A-style class in the conference room. Participants will also receive an overview of computer basics skills and an introduction to Window’s newest operating system, Windows 11. Registration is required.