COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
Thursday 2-3:30 p.m. – The Must List discussion for adults will focus on “binge-worthy” books, movies and TV shows in the conference room. Friday 10 a.m.-noon – First Friday Flick will feature a new release (or classic film) on the big screen in meeting room AB. Popcorn and soda provided free of charge. August’s movie is Creed III. Saturday 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Tech Class: What to Know Before You Buy Your Child a Cell Phone, conference room. Get the information you'll need when buying a child's first cell phone from an expert in the field. Learn about phone options, and tips and tricks to keep young users safe. Registration is required.
Photos: Republican presidential candidates share stage at Iowa campaign event
Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
"As a party, we need a new direction for America and for the GOP,” he said.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. “The time for excuses is over. We must get the job done," DeSantis said. "I will get the job done."
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
A worker places a wine bottle on a table Friday before the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate author Perry Johnson signs an autograph Friday before speaking at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Annette Sweeney listens to the national anthem Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley arrives Friday to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate author Perry Johnson speaks Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum waves Friday at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.