Waterloo library announces events

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library announces upcoming events:
Tuesday 5-7 p.m. – WPL Virtual Writing Club for aspiring writers who needs a safe and constructive place to receive feedback on their work. Every first and third Tuesday, registered club members will submit writing pieces to be distributed to the group for discussion. This is not a genre-specific writing club, all genres are welcome. To register and get more details, email sthill@waterloopubliclibrary.org. Registration is required and limited to 15 adult participants.
Tuesday 6:30-8 p.m. – What Sparks Joy: Learning the KonMari Method, Meeting Room AB. Participants will learn the philosophy behind organizing consultant and author Marie Kondo's KonMari Method and discover what it means to live a life that "sparks joy." In addition, there will be a folding demonstration using the famous KonMari vertical folding technique. Prior to the event, those who complete the required registration will receive additional information via email.
Wednesday 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Coffee and a Classic Book Club, Sidecar Coffee on West Jefferson Street. "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck will be discussed this month. To participate, email Haley at hbunnell@waterloopubliclibrary.org. More meeting details will be made available after registering via email. A limited number of copies of each month's selected titles will be available for checkout. Digital copies may also be downloaded from Hoopla.com.
Thursday 5-7 p.m. – $5-A-Bag Book Sale, Friends of the Waterloo Public Library members only. It will be held in the library basement and is open to all ages. Yearly memberships will be sold at the door for $15, $10 for seniors. All proceeds benefit library events and programming.
Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. – $5-A-Bag Book Sale: Public Sale. This will be held in the library basement and is open to all ages.
Saturday 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Launch Party, Meeting Room AB. Open to children up to 4 years of age and their caregivers. A sign-up station will register children who qualify. Additional activities include a train ball pit, train-themed games, a train that children and their caregivers can ride together, crafts, and a door prize drawing.