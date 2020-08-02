Waterloo legislators worry Tyson lax on coronavirus precautions, want OSHA recheck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The coronavirus ravaged the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in April, infecting more than a 1,000 workers and causing a huge spike of cases in Black Hawk County and a crush on local hospitals for weeks.

Worried about how it happened even as Tyson corporate leaders said safety protocols were in place, area legislators asked Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration to look into possible violations.

When Iowa OSHA reported nothing was found, state Rep. Timi Brown-Powers couldn’t believe it.

Working in the health care industry for 30 years, Brown-Powers is used to OSHA investigations at hospitals turning up at least a few violations for a business to fix. So it was a surprise when inspectors found nothing amiss at a plant where a deadly virus had run rampant.

“To find nothing is really hard for me to imagine,” she said.

She noted South Dakota OSHA found several violations at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, which also had a massive coronavirus outbreak.

Though cases have since dropped in Black Hawk County from an average of 173 per day in late April to 24 per day by late July, Brown-Powers said she’s hearing worrisome information again from Tyson employees.