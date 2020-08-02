Waterloo legislators worry Tyson lax on coronavirus precautions, want OSHA recheck

WATERLOO — The coronavirus ravaged the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in April, infecting more than a 1,000 workers and causing a huge spike of cases in Black Hawk County and a crush on local hospitals for weeks.
Worried about how it happened even as Tyson corporate leaders said safety protocols were in place, area legislators asked Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration to look into possible violations.
When Iowa OSHA reported nothing was found, state Rep. Timi Brown-Powers couldn’t believe it.
Working in the health care industry for 30 years, Brown-Powers is used to OSHA investigations at hospitals turning up at least a few violations for a business to fix. So it was a surprise when inspectors found nothing amiss at a plant where a deadly virus had run rampant.
“To find nothing is really hard for me to imagine,” she said.
She noted South Dakota OSHA found several violations at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, which also had a massive coronavirus outbreak.
Though cases have since dropped in Black Hawk County from an average of 173 per day in late April to 24 per day by late July, Brown-Powers said she’s hearing worrisome information again from Tyson employees.
“I’m hearing from workers that they’re not getting the PPE (personal protective equipment), they’re starting to take down the (plastic) dividers,” she said. “I was told that some of this stuff was put in as safeguards, and not meant to be permanent.”
That prompted Brown-Powers — along with fellow Black Hawk County legislators Rep. Ras Smith and Sen. Bill Dotzler — to sign a letter asking the regional OSHA director in Kansas City to do another investigation into safety standards in Waterloo.
She said the legislators would like to tour Tyson and see for themselves what measures remain in place.
“We know we don’t want Tyson to close down. We know this is a big employer,” Brown-Powers said. “But let’s make sure that the workers are safe — that’s all I’m saying.”
Tyson spokesperson Liz Croston disputed the allegation the Waterloo plant had removed any barriers and said tours with legislators, government leaders and others have been done before and could be again.
“We’ve transformed the way our plants operate to protect our team members by implementing measures that meet or exceed (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance,” Croston said in a statement.
She noted those measures include “symptom screenings, face masks, workstation dividers and social distance monitors,” and they all remained in place.
“Currently, less than one percent of Tyson Foods’ U.S. workforce of 120,000 team members has active COVID-19, and this is consistent with what we are seeing at our Waterloo plant,” Croston said.
One percent of 120,000 is 1,200 workers nationwide, and at Tyson Waterloo is around 27 employees.
Brown-Powers said if she didn’t hear back from the regional OSHA director, she would contact Tyson to arrange a tour.
“If everything’s going OK out there, they shouldn’t mind a visit,” she said. “Because then we know we’ve all crossed our T’s and dotted our I’s.”
On Thursday, Tyson announced plans to administer thousands of coronavirus tests per week at its U.S. facilities under an expanded effort to protect workers and keep plants running.
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., will randomly test employees who have no symptoms, as well as those with symptoms. Workers will also be tested if they were near someone who tested positive or displayed symptoms.
The tests are on top of daily health screenings when workers arrive at Tyson’s 140 U.S. production facilities, the company said Thursday.
Tyson said it will add nearly 200 nurses to its 400-person medical team to conduct the tests. It’s also hiring a chief medical officer. Tyson developed the testing plan with Matrix Medical, a health care provider.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 24,000 of Tyson’s 120,000 U.S. workers, applauded the move and said other meat processing companies should follow Tyson’s lead.
