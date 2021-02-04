Waterloo leaders condemn racism, call for reform of Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission

"If you know how to work a cash register, you know how to write government papers, economic papers, you know how to drive a car, you know how to rev your engine and make smoke come out during a Black Lives Matter protest at your school, then you definitely know what you're doing when you're using the N-word," Levingston said.

Rhonda McRina, diversity and inclusion director at Hawkeye Community College, said it is essential for school districts to implement diversity education. It gives students the tools to understand the complex historical context of racist terms, she said.

"When they don't have historical context, then they keep making mistakes, and then at some point it's our fault as educators," McRina said.

Diversity in education should extend beyond history into all classes, Creighton Smith said. McRina said teachers need to be given tools to learn about inclusive education.

"It has to be infused in every part of the curriculum," Creighton Smith said. "If we did that, folks would have a different mindset about one another. We would realize the value of each and every one of us."