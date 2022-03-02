Waterloo landmarks, businesses go blue and yellow for Ukrainian solidarity

WATERLOO — Some high-profile city landmarks and downtown businesses are lighting the way to Ukrainian solidarity this week.

Blue and yellow lights — the color of Ukraine’s national flag — could be seen beginning Tuesday night at the city-owned Riverloop Amphitheatre and the Waterloo Convention Center, as well as private businesses including Lincoln Savings Bank and Best Western Plus, according to Experience Waterloo in a Tuesday evening release.

“Waterloo is a community proudly defined by our diversity,” said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, which coordinated the outdoor lighting. “We are all proud to call Waterloo home — some with ties to other lands, often brought to the Cedar Valley by the unfortunate pain of war.”

Though the city does not have a meaningful Ukrainian population, Waterloo is home to refugees who have previously escaped war over the decades, including sizable populations from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are proud of the businesses who’ve agreed to program their lighting to reflect our community’s solidarity and encourage other businesses to do the same,” Hall added. “We stand with the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.”

Other major cities around the world and in Iowa have similarly shown support through outdoor lighting in Ukraine’s national colors: Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said three of his city’s bridges would be lit up in blue and yellow for the next two weeks.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.