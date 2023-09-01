WATERLOO – In observance of Labor Day on Sept. 4, Waterloo's sanitation department will be closed.
For garbage collection, Monday's routes will be picked up along with Tuesday's routes on Sept. 5. No other days of the week will be affected.
There will be no yard waste collection during the week.
Recycling collection by Republic Services will be delayed one day for every day of the week.
There will be no bulk item pick up on Monday or Tuesday. Any bulk items scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays will be delayed to the following week.
Anyone with questions can contact the sanitation department at (319) 291-4455. Questions about recycling can be directed to Republic Services at (844) 737-8254.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Elk Run Heights - $64,900
This Ranch home is in great location and quiet street. Home features living room, spacious kitchen, 3 good size bedrooms, 1.5 baths and main floor laundry. Outside has fenced yard 3 storage sheds and over-sized detach garage. Don't miss out on this great investment...
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $59,900
Charming two-story with curb appeal, situated on a quiet street. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with a two stall garage and fenced in yard. The yard is deep and provides lots of options for recreation/relaxation. The main floor offers a family room, formal dining room, and a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom. Large, open kitchen with an easily accessible mudroom/laundry room. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a full bath. There are two enclosed porches, one off of the front of the house and one off of the garage for you to enjoy both the sunrise and the sunset! The lower level is unfinished but could be used as a rec room and it has plenty of storage. The garage also offers a workbench area for the hobbyist! Minor repairs and a little elbow grease could make this solid home into a wonderful place to call home with several appealing features!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $29,000
Marketing this asset as OCCUPIED, SOLD-AS IS / WHERE IS with NO ACCESS TO PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. It is a criminal offense to trespass on this property. Buyer agrees to take the property AS-IS including indemnifying the seller related to any occupancy related title exceptions. This property has been placed in an upcoming event. All bids should be submitted at Xome void where prohibited. Please submit any pre-auction offer received through the property details page on Xome. Any post-auction offers will need to be submitted directly to the listing agent. Response within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer s premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions minimums will apply. Please contact listing agent for details. The Earnest Money Deposit will be 3 percent of the Total Purchase Price or the Minimum of $3,000 (US), whichever is greater.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $69,900
Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 stall garage. Great investment opportunity! Previously rented for $750 per month. Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of Iowa
2 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $1
Open Property Viewing Event Friday Sept 8th 10am -2pm Steel Utility Building: 30 x 40 Built-in 2002 Steel Utility Building: 30 x 40 Built-in 2002 Steel Utility Building: 40 x 64 Built-in 2002 Steel Utility Building: 60 x 104 Built-in 2002 Steel Utility Building: 40 x 64 Built-in 1998 Lot Size: 5.17 acres Condition: Property is offered on an "AS - IS" basis.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $99,000
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on First Street in Cedar Falls. The backyard offers beautiful views and seclusion. This is a great affordable home perfect for a first time home buyer or investment opportunity. This property could also be a redevelopment opportunity for the right buyer with the two lots next door for sale as well.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $96,900
Welcome home to this delightful 2-bedroom, 1-bath story and a half that has been lovingly remodeled and is ready to impress. Nestled on a generously sized lot of nearly a third of an acre, this property offers a peaceful retreat with plenty of room to roam and enjoy the outdoors. As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the tasteful updates including new flooring throughout. The open-concept living and dining area create a warm and inviting space, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Natural light pours in through large new front windows, creating a bright and airy atmosphere that instantly feels like home. Both bedrooms are generously sized and offer ample closet space, ensuring you have all the room you need to unwind and recharge. Step outside into the expansive backyard, where possibilities abound. Whether you envision creating a lush garden oasis, setting up a play area for kids and pets, or even adding a deck for al fresco dining, this generous lot provides the canvas for your dream outdoor living space. Schedule your showing today and embrace the charm, comfort, and potential this lovely home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $69,900
A golden opportunity awaits first-time homebuyers and savvy investors alike with this exceptional property. Discover the rarity of owning a charming 3-bedroom home for this incredibly affordable offering. Upon entering, the spacious first floor beckons with ample room for culinary delights, dining experiences, and relishing life's simple joys. Conveniently, a thoughtfully placed half bathroom graces this level. Venturing upstairs, three cozy bedrooms await, offering peaceful retreats for relaxation and rest. The well-appointed full bathroom boasts a generously sized tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day. Embrace the luxury of central air conditioning, ensuring comfort during the sweltering summer months. Seize this momentous chance to either step into the dynamic world of real estate investment or secure your very first dream home. Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers – act now and open the door to a brighter future in the realm of homeownership.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $95,000
Lustron home built with enameled metal featuring large living spaces in this 1,000+ square foot home. A large open living room flows to formal dining with an adequate kitchen. Main-floor laundry and mechanicals are around the corner. The two spacious bedrooms have generous storage with complementary built-ins. The fenced backyard leads to a detached 2-stall garage with vinyl siding and updated garage doors. Furnace/CA/window inserts new in 2022. House has a smoke/pet odor and needs new carpet immediately. Ramp for one step into house is in garage.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900
Looking for an affordable starter home or investment opportunity? This property offers two bedrooms on the main level and a lower level walk out. The basement is unfinished allowing you to utilize it however you see fit; whether that's additional living space, a rec room, or storage. Backyard is spacious and the location is quiet. Come check this out today!
2 Bedroom Home in LAPORTE - $85,000
JUST REDUCED!!! Great home or investment property. This property is currently Tenant occupied for $749/month. Lease expires 8/2023. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT! PLEASE VIEW THE EXTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO MAKING AN OFFER! This home is being sold ''as is''. Once the home is under contract, the buyer will have the right to inspect the property. The seller will not offer financing or a land contract. Seller/Agent Owned
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $99,900
Clean, comfortable, and the perfect fit for first-time home buyers or potential investors! Situated on a nice corner lot, this cozy 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is ready for its new owner. The main floor boasts a bright, natural light-filled living room, two good-sized bedrooms with convenient built-ins, a full bathroom equipped with tile floors, and a tub/shower combo with a beautiful tile surround. Completing the main floor is a nicely updated kitchen styled with updated appliances, granite tile countertops, ample cabinetry, and a tile backsplash. The unfinished lower level is clean and provides a great spot for laundry and additional storage. Outdoors, you'll love the single-stall garage with attached storage shed, white privacy fencing, and the open backyard with loads of opportunity for entertaining space. Other updates include new windows throughout, A/C (2023), electrical, plumbing, roof (2018), furnace (2015), and water heater (2015). The big-ticket items have been taken care of here! Don't wait to see this great home; schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $79,500
Located on a corner lot, this 4 bedroom 1 bathroom with tub/shower combo, 2 story home offers a newer furnace, and AC, roof, water heater, and windows. There is a nicely sized three season enclosed porch. Original hard wood staircase, wood trim, built ins ,and flooring is located throughout the home. This home features a formal dining room and spacious living room. There is a large walk up attic with tall ceiling affects to offer more living space. Located off the kitchen there is a large mud room/ pantry for storage. The back yard has plenty of space for grilling and children entertainment. This home is located just a few blocks from Irving school.