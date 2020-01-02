WATERLOO — Council 700 of the Knights of Columbus in Waterloo will host its annual spelling bee on Feb. 8 at Columbus High School, 3231 W. Ninth St.
The Waterloo contest is open to any student in grades four through seven, whether public, private, parochial or home schooled, who lives in the Waterloo school district or nearby towns to the east. Students from Cedar Falls and nearby towns to the west are invited to participate in a separate contest in Cedar Falls on Feb 1.
The contest starts at the local level, with the top two place winners at each grade level advancing to the regional competition in Cedar Falls on Feb. 15. The top finishers at the regional competitions will compete in the state competition in Ames in March.
The word lists for each grade and contest rules are available at www.iowakofc.org/page/spelling-bee. Students are encouraged to study these words prior to their local competition.
There is no fee, but registrations for the Waterloo contest need to be submitted by Jan 31. Word lists, rules, and entry forms have been distributed to public and parochial elementary and middle schools in the Waterloo, Union, Dunkerton, Denver and Jesup school districts. They are also available by contacting Tom Pfiffner at (319) 239-4732 or tom.pfiffner2@gmail.com.
Parent or guardian signature is required for participation. Entry forms can be submitted by email to the above address or mailed to the address on the form.
