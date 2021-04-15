Waterloo K-9 officer Niko to undergo MRI at Advanced Diagnostics Imaging

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So Taylor contacted ADI.

“I was delighted when they said they would be happy to help in his diagnosis.”

ADI will use the Vantage Orian machine for the procedure. The average imaging with this machine takes about 25 minutes in humans. With Niko, it will take even less time.

An MRI is used to provide internal images of joints, soft tissue, and organs, among others. The Orian is one of the quietest and most comfortable imaging machines on the market and provides the highest quality images available.

“I grew up in the Cedar Valley and I remember when the first canine unit was introduced to the community. The training and technical skills of these officers have been instrumental in helping to keep this community safe,” Dr. Benjamin Torrez, ADI board of directors chair, said in a news release.

“When I was informed that we had an officer down and in need of medical assistance, it was a no-brainer to step up and help, despite this officer having four legs and a tail. As chairman of ADI, I believe that in this unique situation we can help Niko with the services he requires in conjunction with his veterinarian.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.