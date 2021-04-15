Waterloo K-9 officer Niko to undergo MRI at Advanced Diagnostics Imaging

WATERLOO – Sit. Stay. Lay down.
There’s only so far those commands will take Dr. Tom Taylor, veterinarian at Den Herder Veterinary Hospital, when it comes to treating Niko, a Dutch Malinois K-9 police officer who has served Waterloo for eight years.
On Tuesday, Taylor and certified veterinary technician Kendall Moorehead, will take Niko for an MRI at Advanced Diagnostic Imaging. Niko will be prepped with an IV and monitor before making the 7 a.m. trip to ADI, just across the way from the veterinary hospital. At ADI, Taylor and Moorehead will administer anesthesia to keep Niko calm and be present for the procedure.
This is the first time ADI will perform imaging services on an animal.
“I think there’s potentially a muscle strain in Niko’s right shoulder, or a ligament, and I need to identify which one it is. If it’s the one I think, there’s a surgical intervention we can do. It’s the exact very imaging humans undergo. ADI’s radiologist will read it, send it to us and our vet radiologist will interpret it, too.”
It’s not unusual for animals to undergo imaging for diagnosing an ailment. But there is a lack of scanning machines in Iowa made specifically to provide MRIs and other imagining services on animals, “which makes the waiting lists extremely long.”
So Taylor contacted ADI.
“I was delighted when they said they would be happy to help in his diagnosis.”
ADI will use the Vantage Orian machine for the procedure. The average imaging with this machine takes about 25 minutes in humans. With Niko, it will take even less time.
An MRI is used to provide internal images of joints, soft tissue, and organs, among others. The Orian is one of the quietest and most comfortable imaging machines on the market and provides the highest quality images available.
“I grew up in the Cedar Valley and I remember when the first canine unit was introduced to the community. The training and technical skills of these officers have been instrumental in helping to keep this community safe,” Dr. Benjamin Torrez, ADI board of directors chair, said in a news release.
“When I was informed that we had an officer down and in need of medical assistance, it was a no-brainer to step up and help, despite this officer having four legs and a tail. As chairman of ADI, I believe that in this unique situation we can help Niko with the services he requires in conjunction with his veterinarian.”