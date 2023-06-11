WATERLOO — Community members are coming together next weekend to celebrate Juneteenth.

“Unity in the Community” is the theme of Waterloo’s 28th annual festivities, organized by the NAACP of Black Hawk County. Events will take place on Saturday and next Sunday in Sullivan Park, which is located at the corner of East Fourth and Adams streets. Related activities are happening Friday and earlier in the day Saturday at other locations.

The holiday commemorates the liberation of the last slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865. It was two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation abolished slavery in the Confederate states that Black people in Galveston learned from arriving Union soldiers they were free.

In 2021, President Joe Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The day has been recognized in Iowa since 2002 after a proclamation from former Gov. Tom Vilsack.

On Friday, a 6 p.m. Black history showcase will be held at West High School’s Kersenbrock Auditorium. The event is free and will feature Waterloo leaders, organizations and artists. A gospel tribute to many local musicians will celebrate their combined 500 years of music ministry in the community.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a basketball tournament at the Sportsplex where city of Waterloo employees will play against the Boys and Girls Club.

Other activities and events begin at noon on Saturday with a peace walk leaving from at Furgerson-Fields Park. The walk ends at Sullivan Park.

Once people arrive at the park, the Union Crusaders Drill Team will perform, followed by words from Belinda Creighton-Smith and Marvin Spencer Jr. that will list the victims of acts of violence in the community. There will then be a moment of silence and Felicia Smith-Nalls will perform “Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday.

Mayor Quentin Hart will then read a proclamation on the holiday and provide a history of Juneteenth.

Throughout the day there will be performances from dance teams and Hip Hop Literacy 319. For children, there will be an obstacle course while a Juneteenth trivia contest will be held for adults.

From 4 to 6 p.m. there will be concerts by local artists Ahmad Madlock and internationally known singer/worship leader Cinque Cullar and the Peace Troupe.

On Sunday, activities begin at noon with church services at Sullivan Park. There will be a dance team performance as well as softball and basketball games. The event will end at 6 p.m.

LaTanya Graves, NAACP of Black Hawk County chapter president, said the weekend is a time to recognize and pay homage to the ancestors of Black people who suffered and died.

“It’s a day of celebration to recognize the freedom that was robbed from us so long ago,” Graves said. “It’s just to commemorate what our ancestors went through in order to be free. And, even after they were free, we still have so many trials and tribulations we went through.”

Graves said everyone is welcome to participate in the festivities.

