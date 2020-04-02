Waterloo John Deere employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- An employee of the John Deere Foundry Operation in Waterloo tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, Deere and Co. officials said Thursday.

The company was told by the unnamed employee previous to the confirmation by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Deere spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann said Thursday. She noted the employee has not reported to any John Deere facility since March 20, but that the employee only officially tested positive Wednesday night.

It was unclear if March 20 was the date the employee had told the company about their exposure to the virus.

"Because the employee alerted John Deere as soon as they knew they had been exposed, we were able to take a number of precautionary measures which as mentioned, included informing those who may have been in direct contact with the employee and to ensure they were all on self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days," Hartmann said in a release.

Hartmann said that confirmation "activated our response plan," which included identifying employees and others the employee may have interacted with and advising those people to self-quarantine, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the foundry.

Deere and Co. just shut down its Dubuque Works after a positive coronavirus infection at its plant there.