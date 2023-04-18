WATERLOO — On Thursday, water mains will be flushed in the area from Burton Avenue to Cedar Bend Street between West Donald Street and Conger Street.
Water may be a brownish color during and after the flushing but the water is bacterially safe. Waterloo Water Works urges customers within the area and several blocks of it to not plan clothes washing on Thursday.
Photos: UNI softball vs. Southern Illinois, April 14
SBall UNI vs. SIU 1
Northern Iowa's Mya Dodge celebrates at third base after hitting a three-run triple against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 2
Northern Iowa's Kailyn Packard delivers a pitch against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 3
Northern Iowa's Kylee Sanders, left, is greeted at home plate after hitting a two-run homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 4
Northern Iowa's Mya Dodge runs to third after clearing the bases with a triple against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 5
Northern Iowa's Kylee Sanders connects with a pitch for a homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 6
Northern Iowa's Mya Dodge celebrates on as she rounds the bases after hitting a homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 7
Northern Iowa's Taylor Hogan slides safely into second base after hitting an RBI double against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 8
Northern Iowa's Kylee Sanders runs to third base against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 9
Northern Iowa's Mya Dodge runs towards home plate after hitting a homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 10
Northern Iowa's Taylor Hogan celebrates at second base after hitting an RBI double against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
SBall UNI vs. SIU 11
Northern Iowa's Addison McElrath smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a homerun against Southern Illinois University on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
