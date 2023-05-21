WATERLOO -- On May 25, water mains will be flushed in the area of Maywood from Osage Avenue to Independence Avenue from Creston Avenue to Skyview Road.
Water may be a brownish color during and after the flushing but the water is bacterially safe. Waterloo Water Works urges customers within the area and several blocks of it to not plan clothes washing on May 25.
