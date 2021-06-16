Waterloo Housing Authority accepting applications

The Waterloo House Authority is accepting application for the organization’s housing programs.

WHA on Tuesday began taking online applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program/Section 8 and Ridgeway Towers Senior Apartments.

The application for the voucher program is at www.waitlistcheck.com/IA1249-3415

The Ridgeway Towers application is at www.waitlistcheck.com/IA1249-3416

Both links are also available through the Housing Authority’s department page on the City of Waterloo website www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com.

People without internet access can use computers at the Waterloo Public Library. Also, paper applications can be picked up during the Housing Authority’s regular office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People can also call the office to request an application be sent by mail.