Waterloo house goes up in flames, is a 'total loss'

WATERLOO – A two-story single family home at 1414 Commercial St. went up in flames Sunday morning.

A person inside escaped unscathed by the time Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived on scene at about 6:45 a.m. and received assistance from the Red Cross, said Capt. Bill Harter.

“The house is a total loss,” Harter said. “It will have to come down.”

Workers were boarding the house up Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Exactly how long the house had been burning is not known, but by the time firefighters arrived there was no chance of saving it, Harter said.

Upon determining no one else was inside, Harter said, the focus became putting out the fire and protecting the house next door, only a few steps away to the west at 1412 Commercial St.

That house suffered some exterior damage but was saved by firefighters. It is right next door to Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623.

A shed sits behind the burnt house, and an internet station with fiber optic cables is on its east side.