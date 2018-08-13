Subscribe for 33¢ / day
081318jr-waterloo-fire
Buy Now

Fire damaged this home on Texas Street Sunday night.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a vacant house and garage Sunday night.

A passerby called 911 around 9:40 p.m. Sunday after spotting smoke coming from 3919 Texas St., and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found the detached garage on fire, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck.

Firefighters also found fires inside the house, one in the kitchen and another in dining room.

Luck said the fires were extinguished with minimal damage.

The garage fire damaged a wall and siding, and the house had fire damage to the kitchen and dining room and minor smoke to the rest of the house.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

The house is owned by Dorothy Gardner of Bloomfield, Ill., according to county property records.

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments