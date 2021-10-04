Waterloo house fire under investigation

WATERLOO --- Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that damaged a Waterloo home.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 306 Monroe St. around 2:55 a.m. and found a fire in an upstairs bedroom. The flames spread into the attic space, and firefighters had to cut into the roof to get to the fire, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck.

One resident was home at the time and was able to escape without injury.

Fire damage was limited to the bedroom and the attic. The rest of the upstairs had smoke damage, and the first floor had water damage, Beck said.

While crews were fighting the fire, one person repeatedly attempted to enter the home and had to be physically removed by police and became involved in a brief altercation with officers, according to court records Keith Leonard James, 51, who lives at the home, was arrested for trespassing, interference causing bodily injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The city fire marshal is investigating the blaze.

The house had been the subject of a 2019 foreclosure action filed in connection with a reverse mortgage on the property, according to court records.

