Waterloo hosts state leaders at Iowa League of Cities Conference

WATERLOO — The city is hosting the annual conference of the Iowa League of Cities this week, Wednesday through Friday, at the Waterloo Convention Center. An estimated 750 elected officials, municipal employees, and suppliers will converge on Waterloo for a week of education and sharing of best practices.

Mayor Quentin Hart led the organization as president during the 2019-2020 term and would have hosted the conference in the fall of 2020. Due to the pandemic, the Waterloo conference was postponed. This is the first time in 21 years that the conference will be held in Waterloo.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors from across the state of Iowa to Waterloo,” Hart said in a news release. “We now have a stunningly remodeled convention center, fantastic downtown venues like the Riverloop Amphitheatre, upgraded streetscaping, gorgeous hotels, and a Veterans Way project underway. We are ready to show off our progress and prosperity!”

As part of the conference, attendees will take a guided scooter tour of downtown. A technology tour and demonstration will be given by Waterloo Public Works, as well as a tour and discussion of the transformation of the Historic Walnut Neighborhood.

“I am so proud of how our departments and employees have pitched in to complete projects and make sure the city looks its best,” added Hart. “Main Street Waterloo and Experience Waterloo are also going the extra mile to make sure visitors have a great experience and come back wanting more!”

A team of community volunteers will be on the street during the conference to greet visitors, give directions and answer questions. Volunteers also "swept" through downtown last weekend.

Downtown businesses are preparing their locations and staffing up for the influx of customers. In addition to the convention center facilities, an expected 721 hotel nights have been booked for the event. According to Experience Waterloo, the conference is estimated to generate over $392,000 in impact on the local economy.

“When I travel to other cities, I am learning and looking at the details, at what is done right and what could be done better," said Hart. "lolcaOur visitors will be doing the same this week. I am confident they will be impressed.”

For more information about the Iowa League of Cities 2022 Conference in Waterloo got to https://iowaleague.org/workshops-events/annual-conference/.