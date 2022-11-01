 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo hosts meeting for EPA grant regarding former Rath building

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will host a public meeting Monday at 1 p.m. to review a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Cleanup Grant application for the former Rath Building located at 1442 Sycamore St.

The meeting will take place at City Hall in the Mollenhoff Conference Room. A copy of the application, as well as an Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives, will be available for public review and comment at the meeting. Comments regarding the application can be submitted to the City of Waterloo, Community Planning and Development at 715 Mulberry St. by Nov. 11. 

The grant will be submitted to the EPA on Nov. 22. For more information on the brownfield program, contact City Planner Seth Hyberger at seth.hyberger@waterloo-ia.org or call (319) 291-4366.

