top story

Waterloo hosting celebration for Gates Pool

WATERLOO — Waterloo Leisure Services is holding a $1 open swim event at Gates Park pool on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate its legacy in the community. Open swim hours for both days will be 1-5 p.m. 

The community is invited to attend in celebration of the pool's more than 40 year history. Those who have fond memories of the pool are encouraged to attend.

Ground breaking for the transformation of Gates Park is set to begin in the days following the event. Project plans will be showcased at the pool house on those afternoons including drawings of the new basketball complex, splash pad, and amphitheater. To learn more about the plans, visit the Cedar Valley SportsPlex website at cvsportsplex.org and click on the "Transforming Gates & Byrnes" tab.

