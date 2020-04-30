Waterloo hospitals try convalescent plasma treatment

At UnityPoint, only a handful of patients have been given the treatment in the two weeks the hospital has been trying it, said chief medical officer Dr. Russell Adams.

But he’s optimistic. At least one patient that received an infusion had come off of a ventilator, and others have been discharged from the hospital completely to continue recovering at home.

“Over time, you’ll look at persons who have had infusions at multiple facilities,” Adams said. Researchers can then look at a larger sample size to see if there were decreases in time in intensive care units, whether underlying conditions played a role and other considerations. “Then, you can determine, ‘Did this really make a difference or not?’”

MercyOne in Des Moines has seen more cases of convalescent plasma than Waterloo, Sojka said. He said out of 10 patients that received the treatment in Des Moines, two came off of a ventilator, six were discharged and two died.

“Once patients with COVID get on a ventilator, their bodies are so ravaged that the outcomes have not been good,” Sojka said. “I’m encouraged this may be a treatment. Unfortunately, there’s nothing else out there.”

But the Cedar Valley shouldn’t rely on the treatment as anything but a last line of defense, Adams said.