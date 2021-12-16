Waterloo hospitals get help from traveling nurses sent by state

WATERLOO -- As the new Omicron variant has been found in the area, and general staffing issues persist, local hospitals are getting much-needed help from an Iowa program providing traveling nurses across the state.

"Hospitals are in a staffing crisis," said Jennifer Nutt of the Iowa Hospital Association. "The staffing shortages have been terrible for a while now. The current (coronavirus) surge will also have an impact."

State officials are in the process of hiring 100 temporary nurses and respiratory therapists to help alleviate those shortages at 17 facilities that provide higher levels of care, said Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That includes MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, according to the hospitals.

"MercyOne is receiving staffing assistance from the state of Iowa in each of our regions," said Chelsea Keenan, spokesperson for MercyOne Waterloo.

She confirmed four nurses had been "allocated" there, and noted the hospital system was continuing to "actively seek" people for many positions.

"While we continue to recruit for additional care team members, we remain committed to providing safe, compassionate care to those in need," Keenan said.

UnityPoint Health-Waterloo received six nurses from the state deployment, in addition to the "fluctuating number" of traveling nurses the hospital system has had for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, said spokesperson Carson Tigges.

The former Allen Hospital "has been a destination for traveling nurses over the past year or two," he said.

Ekstrand said the state will use federal funds to cover the costs. She declined to elaborate on the total estimated cost, how the health care workers will be hired, and whether the state has previously paid for supplemental hospital staff during the pandemic.

There are about 100 hospitals that were not eligible for the additional help, but Ekstrand said those mostly rural hospitals will have more opportunities to transfer critically ill patients to the larger facilities, "allowing their teams to focus on care for those who are less critically ill."

Waverly Health Center was one of those "not eligible" for the extra staffing, said Heidi Solheim, the hospital's chief operating officer.

"They are only going to Level 1, 2, and 3 hospitals; we are a Level 4 trauma hospital," Solheim noted. She did not elaborate on whether Waverly could use the extra staff.

Iowa Capital Dispatch contributed to this article.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.