WATERLOO — The city will bring the excitement of Independence Day to Labor Day weekend as it tries for the third time this summer to host a downtown fireworks display.
The Mayor’s Fireworks Labor Day Kick-Off will take place tonight at the downtown RiverLoop Amphitheatre.
The event was originally scheduled June 9 for My Waterloo Days, but rain got in the way. Another attempt was made June 30. Rain 2, Waterloo 0.
So hopefully summer will end with a boom tonight. The event will feature a variety of activities and entertainment, and a double shot of fireworks, combining pyrotechnics from the two previously scheduled shows.
The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with RiverLoop Rhythms concert series hosting the Uniphonics sponsored by Community Bank & Trust. A lighted boat parade will set sail at 9:30 p.m. with the fireworks over the river, sponsored by JSA Development and the VGM Group, beginning at 10 p.m.
The band Sugarfoot is set to perform following the fireworks from 10:30 p.m. until midnight. Aspro and Hawkeye Community College are sponsors of Sugarfoot and the lighted boat parade portions of live entertainment.
Additional community sponsors include: Wells Fargo, Panther Builders, Vandewalle and Associates, and Veridian Credit Union. Media sponsors are KWWL and Coloff Media including the 93.5 the Mix, KCFI, and 1650 The Fan.
The free event will feature on-site food vendors. Coolers will not be permitted and organizers discourage bringing pets to the event.
The Mayor’s Fireworks Labor Day Kick-Off is a collaboration of the city of Waterloo, Main Street Waterloo, Travel Waterloo, and the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
