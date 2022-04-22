Waterloo Honor Flight takes off next month

WATERLOO – The 27th Waterloo Honor Flight is set to take off next month, transporting 80 Cedar Valley veterans and their guardians to the nation’s capital.

All honorees on this trip served during the Korean War and Vietnam War eras, but one World War II veteran was added Thursday when a cancellation opened up a seat open. As a result, retired U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Evan “Curly” Hultman will attend as the ranking officer on his second Honor Flight.

“I went on the very first one, and I told the guys at that time that I didn’t want to take a seat at any other one to deprive somebody else of the opportunity,” Hultman said. “But they got some open seats this time and they said, ‘we want you,’ so here I am.”

The flight will leave from Waterloo Regional Airport on May 11, taking veterans to several memorials in Washington, D.C., and to Arlington National Cemetery before returning home that evening.

For many, it’s a moment of appreciation for their service, especially for those who were in the military during the turbulent years of the Vietnam War. That includes honoree Dennis Petersen of Cedar Falls, who was a Marine in Chu Lai from December 1966 to January 1968.

“To be honest with you, I spent more time trying to stay out of trouble in airports … than I did in Vietnam,” Petersen said. “Those people yelling at you and wanting to spit on you. It just wasn’t a good experience.”

Lifelong friends Ricky Troyna and David Barlow are traveling together as honorees, having served in the Navy and Army, respectively. Reflecting on the upcoming trip, Troyna said that it can be difficult to convince veterans to go. Many, he said, don’t want to be recognized and are missing out on a great opportunity.

“It took me years to get over this too,” Troyna said. “You know, yes I did it, but I didn’t want anything for it, I just went and did what I was supposed to do and helped support our country. And of course as I got older, then you start thinking, ‘Well, you know what? It would be nice to see all the memorials they have in D.C.’”

Of all those sites, Troyna said, he is most keen on visiting the Korean War Memorial, where his uncle, Edwin Hahn, has his name engraved on the wall.

