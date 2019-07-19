WATERLOO – The seventh bi-annual Waterloo Homecoming Association fundraiser will be Aug. 8-11.
All current and former Waterloo residents, family and friends are welcome to attend the events throughout the Cedar Valley area. Organizers anticipate exceeding the record attendance of 2017.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 with a meet and greet at Majestic Moon with a deejay, card games and snacks.
At 10 a.m. Aug. 9 there will be a Paint N’ Sip by Chaveevah N. Rocki of Northend Update, with registration required at Payne Church Wilson O. Rideout Fellowship Hall. There will be at 10 a.m. tour of the Waterloo Career Center at Central Middle School, and a 1 p.m. history arts and craft workshop at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
A “Roaring ’20s Party” will be at 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
On Aug. 10, a Skills Speed Camp for middle school and high school students will be held at the Memorial Stadium, hosted by former NFL Arizona Cardinal MarTay Jenkins.
Also, a recognition breakfast honoring youth support organizations will be at 9 a.m. at Payne Church followed by the second annual Unity Neighborhood bus tour sponsored by Charles Pearson; a finance seminar by Robert Smith, UNI-CUE director; and a workshop on “Learn More About Domestic Violence in the African-American Community” by Amani Services.
There will be WHA Day Party at Comfort Zone from noon until 5 p.m.
That night, there will be a banquet featuring a style show and live entertainment at the Center for the Arts. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with a program at 7 p.m.; registration required. The WHA educational scholarships will be awarded.
There will be “A Festival in the Park” at 9 a.m. Aug. 11, where members from area churches will worship, followed by a picnic featuring a battle of the deejays, musicians’ jam session, health fair and other vendors.
For more information and to register, visit the website at www.waterloohomecoming.com.
