WATERLOO -- All occupants of a home that caught fire early Wednesday escaped safely, Waterloo Fire Rescue officials report.

The fire was reported about 1 a.m. at 3810 Paige Drive. Officials said the smoke detectors were working, but did not warn the occupants of the fire. One of the residents was in an office in the residence and heard a noise and discovered the fire outside of the home.

The fire damaged one side of the home and made its way into the attic space before being extinguished. There was also extensive roof truss damage, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation. Online Black Hawk County records show the home is owned by Truong H. Tran and Khuyen N. Nguyen.

