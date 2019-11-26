{{featured_button_text}}
stock-photo-garbage-truck
Shutterstock image

WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no curbside garbage or yard waste collection those days.

Residents with Thursday as their normal collection days should put their garbage containers out by 6 a.m. Saturday for pickup. Residents with Friday as their normal collection day should put their garbage containers out by 6 a.m. Monday.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.

