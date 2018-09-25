Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A large, fallen tree blocks Rath Street after it fell during heavy rain on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, on Rath Street between Court Avenue and Dunham Place in Waterloo.

WATERLOO — It has rained more this month in Waterloo than it ever has before — and the month’s not over yet.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon, with unofficial rain totals from Tuesday of 1.14 inches, September is now the wettest month on record for the city of Waterloo since records of rain totals began being kept in 1895.

The total for September, with five days left to go, was 12.89 inches, besting the previous record of 12.82 inches set in July of 1999, and more than an inch over the previous September record of 11.63 set in 1941.

Most of that was from the first five days of the month, when 7.74 inches of rain was recorded, putting the month in the top five Septembers right off the bat, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee.

“That first five days was pretty exceptional,” Lee said. “When you get into the top five in the first five days, you know it’s going to be trouble.”

What’s even more exceptional, Lee said, is it was followed by 12 consecutive days of no recorded precipitation before several more rounds of heavy rains began Sept. 18-21, dropping another 4.01 inches on the city.

“It’s unusual to have so many rounds of rain in September or, really, any month,” Lee said.

He said unusual weather patterns, including winds bringing up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, contributed to the rain totals.

And with more rain, albeit light rain, in the forecast for this weekend, Waterloo will likely pad the record a bit more, Lee said.

“The good news is we don’t have to worry about mosquitoes too much” with cooler temperatures, he said.

