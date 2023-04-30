WATERLOO — The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission is inviting the public to its 2023 awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 10 at the Grout Museum.

Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the ceremony follows at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Four recipients were chosen by the commission to receive recognition this year.

Cedar Valley Real Estate is responsible for the restoration of the historic Friedl Bakery. The firm has transformed the building into a vibrant, safe and modern commercial and residential space for the multiple tenants within the structure.

Lincoln Savings Bank worked to bring the Tech I Building at the TechWorks Campus back to its original appearance. The company’s revitalization of the building brought in different organizations, such as the University of Northern Iowa/Hawkeye Community College Advanced Manufacturing Center and Design Lab, Lincoln Savings Bank, Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and the Cedar Valley Makers.

The Grout Museum continued to maintain the Historic Snowden House to preserve its historic character and keep it full of life.

Michael Magee was involved with a variety of organizations such as Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable, the Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society and the State Association of the Preservation of Iowa Cemeteries. He also helped preserve Civil War and pioneer grave sites, produce cemetery indexes, consult for the History Channel and completed many other activities for the preservation of history.

While there is no charge to attend the banquet, guests are asked to RSVP to Lexi Blank in the Waterloo Planning and Zoning Office by calling (319) 291-4366 or emailing Lexi.Blank@waterloo-ia.org by Wednesday.

Photos: Jerry Springer through the years, 1944-2023