Waterloo high speed chase ends after crash, pursuit on foot

WATERLOO – The driver of a black Lincoln MKX led Waterloo police Friday night on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and then a pursuit on foot.

The three people involved in the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Fifth and South streets sustained no serious injuries, according to police.

Lt. Michael Girsch said police initially pulled over the Lincoln MKX near the Kwik Star in the 300 block of Fletcher Avenue for an equipment violation at about 6:30 p.m.

After being stopped by police, the vehicle took off toward Byrnes Park and then northeast down West Third Street, said Girsch.

The driver, who was known to police, took a right turn onto South Street and was traveling southeast when the vehicle blew through the stop sign at the corner of West Fifth Street and struck a blue Kia Sportage traveling through the intersection.

After hitting the Kia Sportage, the Lincoln MKX ended up losing a tire and hitting parked vehicles in the 700 block of South Street, where it then sat disabled.

Police said the driver of the Lincoln MKX got out of the vehicle and attempted to elude police on foot, but was located, subdued with a Taser in a private backyard, and eventually arrested and transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital possibly for minor injuries.

A passenger in the Lincoln MKX and the driver of the totaled Kia Sportage were given medical attention and treated for minor injuries, Girsch said.

Neither are believed to have been transported for further treatment.

Police found narcotics in the Lincoln MKX, said Girsch. The driver, who also had a suspended driver’s license, is expected to be charged.

The chase lasted about five minutes, and the driver was clocked going 60 to 70 miles per hour down Third Street, said Girsch.

South Street, between West Fifth to West Sixth streets, was closed off for about 30 minutes after the crash.