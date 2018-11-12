WATERLOO — A 90-year-old World War II veteran was able to be housed and fed in Waterloo thanks to the efforts of Grout Museum staff, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office, Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138 and Americans for Independent Living.
William Sconiers and his son of the same name are staying at a Motel 6 in Waterloo until next Tuesday when he’ll be moved into an apartment with the help of a Supportive Service for Veteran Families, or SSVF, grant.
None of the veteran service posts were able to put the Sconiers’ in housing, so Hawkeye Area Community Action Program workers contacted the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Executive Director Kevin Dill.
“We got a call from Rachel (Carter-Shadle) from HACAP in Cedar Rapids that she had a 90-year-old WWII veteran that was homeless and she was having trouble securing a place and services for him in Linn County,” Dill said. “I said just put him in a car and bring him to Waterloo, we’ll take of him.”
On Nov. 5, Sconiers came up to Waterloo. With the staff at the Grout Museum and Americans for Independent Living, enough money was raised to put him in a hotel while Carter-Shadle secured him an apartment.
“Within a matter of hours, we took a 90-year-old homeless World War II veteran and got him housed,” Dill said.
On Saturday, Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138 hosted a fund drive and picked up Sconiers to give him a hot meal.
“We’re going to feed him, but we’re also going to take up donations for his needs,” said Pat Koch, treasurer of the post’s Sons of Legion. “We’re more than willing to step up and happy to help him out.”
Koch and the Legion plan to stay in contact with Sconiers. “Not just let him go and say, ‘good luck,’” Koch said.
Sconiers, who served in the Navy during World War II, is coming from Cedar Rapids after his son lost his job.
His son is now his caretaker.
“I was living with him, but we lost our place,” said Sconiers’ son.
Lodging for both Sconiers has been arranged.
“I appreciate all the help,” Sconiers’ son said. “I just hate to be in this situation, and I plan on not ever being in this situation again.”
