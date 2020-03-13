Waterloo golf courses to open Monday

Bill Petullo, of Waterloo, looks down the fairway at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course Monday, March 16, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo is planning to open its three municipal golf courses Monday.
South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial will open at 10 a.m. March 16, weather permitting, and will remain open for the 2020 golf season.
Season passes are currently available at all three courses and at the Leisure Services offices at 1101 Campbell Ave. Complete information regarding the courses is available at:
www.waterlooleisureservices.org/golf or by phone at 291-4370. Photos from the 2018 Waterloo Open:
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-15
Preston Valder lines up a put during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-20
Dusty Drenth waves to the crowd after winning the Amateur Division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-21
Dusty Drenth pumps his fist after sinking an eagle putt on the 16th hole during the final round of last year's Waterloo Open Amateur tournament.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-22
Dusty Drenth pumps his fist at the crowd after sinking an eagle putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the Waterloo Open Amateur Division Sunday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-24
Dusty Drenth tees off during the championship round of the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Drenth won the amateur division of the Waterloo Open.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-25
Dusty Drenth puts during the championship round of the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Drenth won the amateur division of the Waterloo Open.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-23
Dusty Drenth chips during the championship round of the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Drenth won the amateur division of the Waterloo Open.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-5
Preston Valder, left, congratulates Richie Schembechler, right, on winning the Waterloo Open Pro Division last July.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-26
Dusty Drenth tees off during the championship round of the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Drenth won the amateur division of the Waterloo Open.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-8
Richie Schembechler tees off during the final round of the Waterloo Open Professional Division last summer.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-9
Scott Smyers chips onto the 17th green during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-12
Scott Smyers, left, jokes with Christobal Del Solar during a break in action at the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-2
Richard Schembechler chips Sunday during the final round of the Waterloo Open Professional Division at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-13
Preston Valder waves to the crowd after making a putt on the 18th hole during Sunday's final round of the Waterloo Open.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-18
Fans watch the final group on the 18th hole of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-17
Preston Valder tees of on the 18th hole during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-16
Preston Valder tees off during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-11
Scott Smyers tees off during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-1
Richie Schembechler takes the 18th hole flag after winning the Waterloo Open Pro Division at Irv Warren Golf Course last summer.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-14
Preston Valder chips on a fairway during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-6
Richard Schembechler tees off during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Schembechler wins the Waterloo open pro division and takes home $50,000 in winnings.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-3
Richard Schembechler tees off on the 18th hole during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Schembechler wins the Waterloo open pro division and takes home $50,000 in winnings.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-10
Scott Smyers tees off on the 19th hole during the championship round of the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072218mp-Wat-open-champ-4
Richard Schembechler sets up a putt during the final round of the Waterloo Open Professional Division Sunday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-14
KC Dolan reacts after sinking a put in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-16
Joe Bates tosses his putter after missing a put in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-10
Mark Drenth, left, watches his son Dusty Drenth get the ball onto the green at South Hills Golf Course during Saturday's second round of the Waterloo Open Amateur Division.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-9
Ryan Horner reacts after a putt in the Amateur Division of the Waterloo Open Saturday at South Hills Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-20
Doug Schweinefus tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-22
Sam Sacquitne chips onto the green during the Amateur Division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course last summer.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-19
Logan Schweinefus tees off Saturday at South Hills Golf Course in the Amateur Division of the Waterloo Open.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-17
Sam Sacquitne, right, tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-21
Logan Schweinefus puts in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-18
Logan Schweinefus drives the ball down the fairway in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-15
KC Dolan tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-13
Dusty Drenth tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-12
Mark Drenth places his ball in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-11
Dusty Drenth chips onto the green at South Hills Golf Course in the Amateur Division of the 2018 Waterloo Open. Moisture from near-record snow totals has left greens in great shape for the early part of the 2019 season.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-2
Matthew Elfritz tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-5
Todd Neal chips in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-7
Carter Clark clears the ball from under a tree in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-8
Todd Neal lines up a put in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-3
Todd Neal tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-6
Carter Clark works to get on the green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-1
Ryan Horner tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Am-Waterloo-open-4
Carter Clark tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-7
Nate Yankovich tees off in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-12
Sean McCarty tees off Saturday in the Professional Division of the Waterloo Open.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-14
Andrew Wood, center, fist bumps Nick Waller, left, after his put in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-22
Brian Wingert hits the ball to the 17th green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-13
Tyler Smith, left, and Austin Quick check the distance to the 18th green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-19
Andrew Schoof hits the ball to the 17th green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course. South Hills is one of Leonard Katoski's most treasured gifts given to the city of Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-23
Brian Wingert sets up his putt on the 17th green at South Hills Golf Course in during the 2018 Waterloo Open Amateur Division tournament. Moisture from near-record snow totals has left greens in great shape entering the 2019 season.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-25
Brian Wingert drives his ball down the 18th faraway in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-20
Nick Waller chips to the green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-24
Nick Waller tees off on the 18th green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-21
Mike Sawyer chips onto the 17th green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-18
Marshal Lamb tee off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-16
Andrew Wood tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-15
Marshal Lamb, center, reacts after missing a putt Friday in the Amateur Division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-17
Nick Waller tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-13
Nick Waller chips onto the 17th green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-12
Tate Storbeck tees off on the 18th green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-10
Thomas Storbeck looks down the 18th fairway before teeing off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-7
Tate Storbeck works to get on the 17th green in the first round of the Waterloo Open Amateur Division Friday at South Hills Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-8
David Combs putts during Friday's opening round of the Waterloo Open Amateur Division at South Hills Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-9
Tate Storbeck eyes his put in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-11
A Waterloo Open flag waves in the wind at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-4
Chuck Malloy tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-2
Travis Kress tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-6
Chuck Malloy chips onto the green during the Waterloo Open Amateur tournament Friday at South Hills Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-3
Jay Slings chips onto the green in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-5
Brody Boston chips onto the 17th green during Friday's first round of the Waterloo Open Amateur Division at South Hills Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-AM-Waterloo-open-1
Brody Boston tees off in the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at South Hills Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-20
Christobal Del Solar checks his putt path on the 17th green in the 2018 Waterloo Open Professional Division. New rules adopted by the USGA this season would allow Del Solar to leave the flagstick in the hole while he putts.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-17
Christobal Del Solar chips onto the 18th green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-19
Michael Visacki ships onto the 18th green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-16
Michael Visacki puts in the 18th green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-21
Christobal Del Solar tees off on the 18th hole in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-18
Josh Butterfield chips onto the 18th green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-14
Austin Quick tees off on the 18th hole Friday in the Professional Division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-10
Tyler Smith chips onto the 17th green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-15
Ryan Banwart tees off on the 18th hole in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-12
Tyler Smith writes down a score in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-11
Austin Quick lines up a put in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-9
Brett White lines up his ball in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-8
Weston Matheny puts on the 18th green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-1
Adam Squires tees off Friday in the Professional Division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-3
Ryan Cornfield putts during Friday's opening round of the Waterloo Open Professional Division.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-5
Nathan Leary tees off on the 18th hole in the Professional Division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo Friday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-4
Ryan Cornfield, center, shakes hands Andrew Steinhofer, right, after finishing their round in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-6
Weston Matheny tees off on the 18th hole in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-7
Nathan Leary chips onto the 18th green during Friday's opening round in the Waterloo Open Professional Division.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072018mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-2
Dane Worley tees off in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Friday, July 20, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-21
Golfer play a hole in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-5
Nathan Stamey lines up a putt Saturday in the Professional Division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-20
Kyle Wilshire chips to the green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-9
Nate Yankovich puts in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-1
Jon Trasamar putts in the Professional Division of the Waterloo Open Saturday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-13
Sean McCarty watches his put head to the hole in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-18
Ryan Stovash puts in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-19
Kyle Wilshire puts in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-11
Sean McCarty lines up his put in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-8
Nate Yankovich chips onto the green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-6
Nathan Stamey tees off in the Professional Division of the Waterloo Open Saturday at Irv Warren Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-17
Ryan Stovash gets the ball out from under a tree in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-14
Waterloo Open markers at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-4
Nathan Stamey works to get on the green Saturday during the second round of the Waterloo Open Professional Division at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-10
Sean McCarty takes a shot in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-3
Nathan Stamey chips onto the green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-15
Ryan Stovash tees off in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-16
Ryan Stovash tees off in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
072118mp-Pro-Waterloo-open-2
Jon Trasamar puts chips onto the green in the professional division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
