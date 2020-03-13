Waterloo golf courses to open Monday

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo is planning to open its three municipal golf courses Monday.

South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial will open at 10 a.m. March 16, weather permitting, and will remain open for the 2020 golf season.

Season passes are currently available at all three courses and at the Leisure Services offices at 1101 Campbell Ave. Complete information regarding the courses is available at: www.waterlooleisureservices.org/golf or by phone at 291-4370.