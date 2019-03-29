WATERLOO -- Waterloo’s three municipal golf courses — South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial — will open Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m., weather permitting.
Courses will remain open for the 2019 golf season if weather and course conditions allow.
Season passes are currently available at all three golf courses and at the Leisure Services offices at 1101 Campbell Ave., Waterloo.
Complete information regarding Waterloo’s three Municipal Golf Courses is available at: www.waterlooleisureservices.org or by phone at 291-4370.
