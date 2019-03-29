{{featured_button_text}}
Dusty Drenth tees off during the championship round of the amateur division of the Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Golf Course Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa. Drenth won the amateur division of the Waterloo Open.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

WATERLOO -- Waterloo’s three municipal golf courses — South Hills, Gates Park and Irv Warren Memorial — will open Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m., weather permitting.

Courses will remain open for the 2019 golf season if weather and course conditions allow.

Season passes are currently available at all three golf courses and at the Leisure Services offices at 1101 Campbell Ave., Waterloo.

Complete information regarding Waterloo’s three Municipal Golf Courses is available at: www.waterlooleisureservices.org or by phone at 291-4370.

