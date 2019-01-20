WATERLOO — Daniesha Watson could easily pin her 3-year-old sister, Destini, on the floor of their Mobile Street home.
Instead, Daniesha, 10, allows the tiny girl to take wrestling shots at her. So Destini grabs her leg, sweeps her onto the carpet and “pins” her much-larger sister to the floor.
Even though the 3-year-old “usually scratches,” according to Daniesha, letting Destini learn builds her confidence in competitive wrestling. She does the same thing against competitors who are new to the sport, something she learned from her father, former University of Iowa wrestler Anthony Watson.
“When she wrestles new people, she gives them good looks,” Anthony Watson said, noting he taught his daughter to not simply take advantage of weakness. “I explained to her, ‘What would you get out of that? What would your opponent get out of that?’ You want them to continue the sport.”
Anthony Watson, a fourth-place state finisher at Waterloo East and three-time state finalist at Iowa City High who went on to wrestle at the University of Iowa, guided the girls’ older brothers, now 14 and 15, into wrestling.
But then Daniesha — whom everyone calls “Day Day” — wanted to wrestle, at the same age Destini wants to now.
“She asked to practice with them, and we let her,” said their mother, Davette Watson. “Practicing led to, ‘I want a singlet.’”
Anthony Watson looked into getting Daniesha, then age 4, into what was then an all-boys wrestling club, Future Trojans, and into local tournaments, which were open to both genders but were filled with mostly boys.
And Daniesha started doing well, then placing, then winning — against both girls and boys. Then she started winning regional tournaments. Then national ones.
She said she doesn’t have anything to prove, nor does she feel pressure from family to compete. Daniesha’s reason for wrestling is simple.
“I like doing it,” she said.
Trophies, medals and plaques fill the shelves surrounding a black-and-orange wrestling mat in the Watson family basement, with Anthony Watson’s own achievements now crowded out by those of his children.
Daniesha points out everyone’s awards on the shelves, not just her own, and doesn’t necessarily place championships above any others — she liked the look of her second-place 2017 AAU Winter Nationals trophy, and pointed out another medal because it was square-shaped. She even won a scholarship from one tournament.
“I don’t like to brag, because karma’s gonna get me,” she said.
Nonsense, her dad chimed in. “There’s a difference between confidence and conceited.”
As a first-grader, Daniesha was profiled in The Courier for capturing a national title in the 50-pound weight class at the 2015 USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Oklahoma City. Back then, Anthony Watson was still cautious about his daughter wrestling.
“At first, I was a little shaky, but she wanted to do it, and she had fun and she wanted to learn,” he said in the 2015 article. “If you take those three things — you want to do it, you want to learn, you’re having fun — then something good is going to come out of that mixture. We’re on that train right now.”
The only difference in training his daughter, he said, was learning girls put weight on in different ways than boys, and learning how to time those gains with upcoming tournaments.
Now a fifth-grader at Cunningham Elementary in the 90-pound division, Daniesha is a seasoned wrestler used to taking on competitors of all kinds. She took first place at the AAU Winter Nationals in Omaha earlier this month.
Her next goal, she said, is to take first or second place this weekend at the World of Wrestling Tulsa Nationals in Tulsa, Okla. Then, next weekend, it’s on to the 2019 Iowa USA Kids State Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids.
Three national wins would give Daniesha the Triple Crown, a prestigious honor awarded to an athlete who wins a USA National title in folkstyle, Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling in the same season. She won it in 2017 in the girls’ division. This season, she’s trying for the boys’ division.
Another goal: She and her father are interested in bringing more girls into the sport — and that includes Future Trojans, which now has kids of both genders.
Leagues like Female Elite Wrestling have sprung up for girls in the meantime, allowing girls who don’t want to compete against boys the opportunity to participate. And the recent addition of the first Iowa high school girls’ wrestling state championships — which took place Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock — show the growth of the sport, as do the growing number of girls signing up: 157 girls are signed up for the sport this school year, up from 93 last year.
And Daniesha’s not done taking on sports others may think of as “boys only” — she also joined the Junior Trojans, a tackle football club.
“That’s the sport that Dad was like, ‘I don’t know,’” mom Davette laughs. “I said, ‘Really?’”
For girls who may be interested in wrestling, Daniesha had some advice.
“Work hard,” she said. “Make sure they surpass boys, make sure they beat boys — but make sure they lose some, because when you first lose one, if you don’t have good sportsmanship, that will affect your ranking.”
