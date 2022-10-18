Waterloo gets REAP grant for Greenbelt Lake upgrade

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s Leisure Services has been awarded a $193,890 Resource Enhancement and Protection grant for the second phase of the city’s Greenbelt Lake improvements.

The city announced Monday that the funds will go toward adding a new 20-foot by 28-foot shelter, information kiosk, park identification sign, kayak launch and an entrance sidewalk at the lake, which is in the Katoski Greenbelt.

REAP is a program of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources which invests in projects that enhance and protect the state’s natural and cultural resources. According to the city, there will be an educational component to this phase of improvements with signage informing parks users about the history of the site and the various plant and wildlife species present in the park.

The first phase of the project included an accessible fishing pier, improved access points for anglers, five acres of pollinator plants, handicap parking stalls and a sidewalk connecting the stalls to the pier. REAP funded those projects through a $200,000 grant in 2020. It has also funded other local projects such as the Waterloo Boat House, Riverview Recreation Area and Sherwood Park Recreation Area.