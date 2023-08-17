WATERLOO – The King's Dream Free Basketball Tournament will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex. Anyone 18 and older is eligible to play.
The family-friendly tournament is a collaboration between the City of Waterloo Neighborhood Services and the Boys and Girls Club. The purpose of the event is to strengthen relations between youth organizations and City of Waterloo staff such as firefighters, police officers and leisure services employees.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, contact Stephanie Shavers at (319) 291-9415 or
stephanie.shavers@waterloo-ia.org.
Today in sports history: Aug. 15
1950: Ezzard Charles knocks out Freddie Beshore to retain world heavyweight title
1950 — Ezzard Charles knocks out Freddie Beshore in the 14th round to retain his world heavyweight title.
AP FILE
1965: Dave Marr edges Jack Nicklaus and Billy Casper to take PGA Championship
1965 — Dave Marr edges Jack Nicklaus and Billy Casper to take the PGA Championship.
AP FILE
1993: Paul Azinger wins PGA Championship after Greg Norman's putt lips out
1993 — Greg Norman lips his putt on the PGA Championship’s second playoff hole, giving Paul Azinger the title and leaving Norman with an unprecedented career of Grand Slam playoff losses. Norman, despite winning his second British Open title a month earlier, has lost playoffs in three other majors — 1984 U.S. Open, 1987 Masters, 1989 British Open.
AP FILE
1999: Tiger Woods holds on to win PGA Championship over 19-year-old Sergio Garcia
1999 — Tiger Woods makes a par save on the 17th hole and holds on to win the PGA Championship by one stroke over 19-year-old Sergio Garcia. Woods, 23, becomes the youngest player to win two majors since Seve Ballesteros in 1980.
AP FILE
2004: U.S. men’s basketball team loses 92-73 to Puerto Rico
2004 — In Athens, Greece, the U.S. men’s basketball team loses 92-73 to Puerto Rico, the third Olympic defeat for the Americans and first since adding pros. American teams had been 24-0 since the professional Olympic era began with the 1992 Dream Team. The U.S Olympic team’s record was 109-2, entering the game.
AP FILE
2005: Phil Mickelson delivers dramatic PGA Championship victory
2005 — Phil Mickelson delivers another dramatic finish in a major, flopping a chip out of deep rough to 2 feet for a birdie on the final hole and a one-shot victory in the PGA Championship.
AP FILE
2010: Martin Kaymer wins PGA Championship in three-hole playoff
2010 — Martin Kaymer wins the PGA Championship in a three-hole playoff against Bubba Watson. Dustin Johnson, with a one-shot lead playing the final hole at Whistling Straits, is penalized two strokes for grounding his club in a bunker on the last hole. The two-shot penalty sends him into a tie for fifth.
AP FILE
2012: Felix Hernandez pitches Seattle Mariners’ first perfect game
2012 — Felix Hernandez pitches the Seattle Mariners’ first perfect game and the 23rd in baseball history, overpowering the Tampa Bay Rays in a brilliant 1-0 victory. It’s the third perfect game in baseball this season.
AP FILE
2012: US breaks 75-year winless streak at Azteca Stadium with 1-0 win over Mexico
2012 — The U.S. breaks a 75-year winless streak at Azteca Stadium with an 80th-minute goal by Michael Orozco Fiscal and Tim Howard’s late sprawling saves in a 1-0 victory over Mexico.
AP FILE
2014: Mo’Ne Davis, one of two girls at Little League World Series, throws two-hitter
2014 — Mo’Ne Davis, one of two girls at the Little League World Series, throws a two-hitter to help Philadelphia beat Nashville 4-0 in the opener for both teams. Davis, the first girl to appear for a U.S. team in South Williamsport since 2004, has eight strikeouts and no walks.
AP FILE
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.