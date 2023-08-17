WATERLOO – The King's Dream Free Basketball Tournament will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex. Anyone 18 and older is eligible to play.

The family-friendly tournament is a collaboration between the City of Waterloo Neighborhood Services and the Boys and Girls Club. The purpose of the event is to strengthen relations between youth organizations and City of Waterloo staff such as firefighters, police officers and leisure services employees.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, contact Stephanie Shavers at (319) 291-9415 or stephanie.shavers@waterloo-ia.org.

