Waterloo food truck festival postponed
WATERLOO -- The inaugural downtown Waterloo food truck festival has been postponed until next year.

Main Street Waterloo announced the event, which had been slated for June 20 at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, was being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about the safety of vendors, community members, local businesses, and those who attend the event.

The event is now scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021.

