Waterloo firefighters used a rope and winch to raise a worker from a storm sewer on Thursday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

EVANSDALE – Firefighters freed a worker who became ill while working in a storm sewer manhole in Evansdale on Thursday.

The man was part of a three-person team who descended about 15 feet into the tunnel in the area of Burr Oak Avenue and Gilbert Drive, said Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

When it came time to return to the surface around 2 p.m., the man had become dizzy and wasn’t able to climb out on the ladder, Moore said.

The Waterloo fire department’s technical rescue team was called and rigged a tripod and rope over the manhole. The worker was placed in a harness, and firefighters used a winch to hoist the man has he ascended the ladder, Moore said.

Moore said the worker wasn’t injured.

