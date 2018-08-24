EVANSDALE – Firefighters freed a worker who became ill while working in a storm sewer manhole in Evansdale on Thursday.
The man was part of a three-person team who descended about 15 feet into the tunnel in the area of Burr Oak Avenue and Gilbert Drive, said Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
When it came time to return to the surface around 2 p.m., the man had become dizzy and wasn’t able to climb out on the ladder, Moore said.
The Waterloo fire department’s technical rescue team was called and rigged a tripod and rope over the manhole. The worker was placed in a harness, and firefighters used a winch to hoist the man has he ascended the ladder, Moore said.
Moore said the worker wasn’t injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.