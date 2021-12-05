 Skip to main content
Waterloo firefighters rescue woman from Cedar River

Clip art ambulance 070321

WATERLOO — Firefighters rescued a woman from the Cedar River Sunday shortly before noon.

"We pulled her out of the river right across from the Bucks' Stadium," said Waterloo Fire Rescue Capt. Bill Harter. "She was in the middle of the river."

Riverfront Stadium, where the Bucks baseball team plays, is at 850 Park Road.

Recue crews put in their boats at the ramp by the boathouse in Cedar River Exchange Park. 

"She was, you know, cold, wet," said Harter, when firefighters rescued her, but conscious. The woman was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He said the woman was not on the water with a boat and went into the river "on her own."

